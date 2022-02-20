Election day announcement expected, or not? All eyes on PM Abela / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 February 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

All eyes on PM for Election announcement

The Times of Malta reports that all eyes will be on Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday as he is widely expected to call a general election. Government and Labour Party sources on Saturday said that everything pointed to Abela announcing a March 26 election when he addresses the party faithful at a gathering planned for the Floriana granaries. “All the indications are that he will announce it Sunday and dissolve parliament on Monday,” a senior party source said. The prime minister will make his address at around 11am. Prime Minister Robert Abela held a parliamentary group meeting on Friday which was followed by an instruction to all government ministers urging them to attend Sunday events. The message was intended at calling on incumbents to bring activists over to rallies addressed by the Prime Minister on Sunday, instead of canvassing their constituency. A similar instruction has been sent out to Nationalist Party MPs to attend gatherings addressed by Bernard Grech, according to MaltaToday

Emma Muscat to represent Malta at Eurovision

Emma Muscat will be representing Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest with her song Out of Sight. Emma obtained 92 points, beating Aidan with the song Ritmu and Nicole Azzopardi with the song Into the Fire to second and third place with 72 and 36 points respectively. The contest will be held in Turin, Italy, in May.Emma won the maximum 12 points from all six jury members and won the public vote with 20 points. Malta Independent

Energy demand increasing 10% yearly

Electricity demand is increasing by over 10% every year as a result of economic development and improved social conditions, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said, while announcing an investment of 90 million euro to reinforce its electricity distribution system. Dalli explained that Enemalta is accelerating its investment action plan aimed at reinforcing the country’s electricity network. “Despite the international situation, the government has ensured a stable electricity supply and tariffs. At the same time, Enemalta is working on modernising the country’s infrastructure to meet the increase in demand,” Minister Dalli said.

Practically all Covid restrictions to go by May – DPM

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta will remove “practically all” remaining COVID-19 restrictions by the beginning of May. Speaking on Labour’s party station, he said that the plan is for standing events to return between April and May, coinciding with the return of village feasts, and that an exact date will be announced between March and April. Earlier this week, the DPM also announced reduction in the applicable quarantine days, as cases dropped down below 1,000.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. There are currently 898 active cases in the country, with 162 patients having recovered overnight. Four people remain in ITU.