England get one-game stadium ban over Euro 2020 final chaos

England have been ordered to play their next two home games in UEFA competition without supporters present after disturbances during their Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley in July, European soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Monday.

The ban on fans attending the second game has been suspended for a probationary period of two years, while the English FA has been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000), UEFA added.

The July 11 final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between supporters and officials in and around Wembley, with ticketless fans breaching security cordons.

The FA has commissioned an independent review to look into the disturbances.

“Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this UEFA decision,” the FA said.

“We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium.”

The ban will be in place for England’s next home game in a Uefa competition, which will be in the Nations League next June.

via Reuters