England not short of attacking options, says Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate said he is happy with the attacking options he has at his disposal and does not feel his side have fewer possibilities up front compared to the squad for last year’s European Championship.

England have only managed to find the back of the net once in their last three matches as a late penalty by Harry Kane spared them a second successive Nations League defeat away to Germany last week, following their loss in Hungary.

“I think there is this perception of what we had and have (in the attack), and there’s the reality of what Harry and Raheem (Sterling) have delivered compared to everybody else,” Southgate told a news conference on Monday.

“I’m really happy with the options we’ve got. We’ve been able to refresh people with someone like Jack (Grealish) to come in the game in Germany and Jarrod (Bowen) to have the impact they did.

“We’ve obviously not been able to have Phil (Foden) this time, up to now. So there are still some players that can really make a difference in games.”

England’s trouble finding goal continued on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Italy.

via Reuters