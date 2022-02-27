England won’t play against Russia for the ‘foreseeable future’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England will not play against Russia in any international fixture for the “foreseeable future” out of solidarity with Ukraine, the FA has said.

The FA said in a statement that “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Czech Republic followed Sweden and Poland in announcing they would not play Russia.

Poland were due to meet Russia in a World Cup qualifying play-off next month, with the winner advancing to face either Sweden or the Czechs.

The Independent