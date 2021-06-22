England’s Chilwell, Mount in isolation after contact with Gilmour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday, putting them both in doubt for Tuesday’s game with the Czech Republic.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team,” the Football Association said in a statement.

England manager Gareth Southgate said it was not yet clear if the two would be available for England’s final Group D match against Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night.

“We don’t know at the moment. There has obviously got to be quite a doubt. There are still a lot of discussions and investigations going on behind the scenes… We just have to find out over the next 12 hours or so,” he told a news conference.

Current UK regulations for people who have been informed that they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive are for them to isolate for 10 days.

Midfielder Mount has started both England’s games while left-back Chilwell has yet to feature.

