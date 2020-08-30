Entire flight from Greece to go under quarantine after seven cases on board identified in Wales

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All passengers who were on a flight from Zante to Cardiff have been ordered to self-isolate after seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, Sky News reports.

Passengers who were on TUI flight 6215 on Tuesday are now being considered as “close contacts” of those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The seven cases were from three different parties on board the flight from the Greek party island, which is also called Zakynthos

Dr Giri Shankar, Public Health Wales director, said in Wales, investigations into a number of cases of coronavirus have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.”

He appealed to young people to remember that “even if they feel they would not be badly affected by COVID-19” if they were to test positive the virus could be “extremely serious, even fatal” if they passed it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues.

