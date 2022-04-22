EP Budget Committee greenlights Hyzler’s nomination / Malta News Briefing – Friday 22 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EP Budget Committee greenlights Hyzler’s nomination

The European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control has green-lighted Malta’s nomination of George Hyzler to serve as a member of the Court of Auditors. Hzyler, who is the outgoing Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, gave a presentation in which he spoke about his credentials and his wishes for the court and replied to varies questions, with a number of MEP’s highlighting a number of cases which have in recent years dented Malta’s reputation. 25 of 28 Members voted in favour of the ex-PN MP, two voted against and one abstained. His nomination will now to clear the full EP plenary. (Times of Malta)

PN executive details leadership race procedures

The Nationalist Party’s executive committee unanimously agreed on the procedures surrounding its leadership race. In a statement, the PN said that “the process begins next Sunday with the first session of the General Council to be held at the Nationalist Party’s headquarters”. Current leader Bernard Grech is the only person to announce that he will be contesting the leadership. If he remains uncontested, a simple majority in the PN’s general council will be enough for him to secure a second term. (Maltatoday)

Church schools ‘encourage’ use of mask

Church schools have issued a statement encouraging the use of masks after the health authorities published their updated coronavirus guidelines for the education sector on Thursday. In a statement, the Church schools said they consider the use of masks as necessary for the wellbeing of their community and their sustained operation will be notifying parents and staff members accordingly. “Students and staff in all Church schools are encouraged to wear a mask as provided for in the guidelines,” the statement reads, while they reminded that the use of masks is still obligatory on school transport. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update: Five people died as a total of 312 new cases were reported overnight. There are currently 5,780 known cases.

80 known cases