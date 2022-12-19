EP, Council reach agreement on Social Fund spearheaded by David Casa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Parliament and Council have reached a provisional agreement to set up a new fund to help vulnerable citizens most affected by energy and transport poverty. Negotiators agreed to establish the Social Climate Fund (SCF) to benefit vulnerable households, micro-enterprises and transport users that are particularly affected by energy and transport poverty. Only measures and investments that respect the principle of ‘do no significant harm’ and aim to reduce fossil fuel dependency will receive support.

Maltese MEP David Casa was a lead negotiator after being appointed Social Climate Fund rapporteur for the Employment and Social Affairs Committee (EMPL) last year.

Millions are set to be unlocked for Malta pending final approval of the deal after the new year.

“We are the closest ever toward ensuring that the climate transition will be fairer and more socially inclusive,” Casa said.

The Fund was provisionally agreed at €86.7 billion and will be financed through a historic carbon pricing mechanism, the flagship climate policy of the European Union which was agreed by fellow negotiators jointly with the Social Climate Fund.

“This is positive news for our energy needs, for the climate, and for our citizens.”

Casa thanked his co-rapporteur on behalf of the ENVI Committee, EPP MEP Esther de Lange for the excellent cooperation throughout the past year. He also expressed his gratitude to his shadow rapporteurs who represented all other European political parties during the negotiations.

The Social Climate Fund is part of the “Fit for 55 in 2030 package”, which is the EU’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels in line with the European Climate Law.

