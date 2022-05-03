EP greenlights George Hyzler’s Court of Auditors Nomination

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament has endorsed the nominations of George Hyzler for Malta Lefteris Christoforou for Cyprus and to the European Court of Auditors.

Mr Hyzler was supported by 551 votes to 45 and 33 abstentions, Mr Christoforou by 549 votes to 69 and 11 abstentions.

Nationalist MEP David Casa expressed his satisfaction for the strong vote in favour of Hyzler.

Hyzler had faced a grilling by the European Parliament’s budget committee. Parliament’s opinion is, however, non-binding, as the final decision is taken by the European Council.

The six-year mandates of the current Maltese and Cypriot members of the European Court of Auditors run out on 30 September and 1 November respectively this year.

The final decision on these appointments will be taken by EU member states.

George Hyzler, nominated by the Maltese government, is currently the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life in Malta, investigating breaches of ethical standards by politicians and high-level officials. Prime Minister Robert Abela had said earlier this year that “the nomination does not mean Hyzler is being kicked upstairs, but it is a decision taken to reach consensus and I believe he has the right qualities for the role”.