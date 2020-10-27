EP intensifies fight against unsafe products sold online

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament has doubled up on its efforts in favour of product safety in the Single Market, putting forward a resolution addressing the risks of unsafe products, particularly those sold on online marketplaces

MEPs want online platforms and marketplaces to take proactive measures to tackle misleading practices and demand that EU rules on product safety should be enforced robustly.

They emphasised that compliance with product safety rules must be ensured, for products circulating in the EU and manufactured either in the EU or outside it, allowing a fair competition between companies and securing reliable product information for consumers.

The resolution also addresses the safety and security of AI (e.g. supporting the development of effective checks on high-risk products embedded with AI), and calls for a revision of the current product safety legislation, such as the General Product Safety Directive and the Machinery Directive, to adapt it to the digitalisation of products.

