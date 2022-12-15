EP President Metsola warns: no sweeping under the carpet on Qatar scandal

Reading Time: 8 minutes

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told reporters at her press conference on Thursday “We just had a long exchange of views with the Prime Ministers and the Presidents of the institutions. Quite a lot of it was dedicated to the criminal proceedings involving the Parliament. Lots of support was expressed by the Prime Ministers for the way that the Parliament has handled this matter,” she said.

“These criminal proceedings involving the Parliament are damaging — they are damaging for democracy, for Europe and for everything that we stand for. Trust that has taken years to build, but only moments to destroy will need to be rebuilt and this work starts now,” Metsola said.

“We need to right the wrongs and we need to send a powerful message to the actors that try to undermine us that we will not yield; that we will stand by our values: the rule of law and due process,” she said.

“There will be no impunity; there will be no sweeping under the carpet.”

The head of the European Parliament on Thursday vowed “a wide-ranging reform package” to clean up the legislature amid a graft scandal linked to World Cup host Qatar.

Roberta Metsola said the plan “will include a strengthening of the parliament’s whistle-blower protection systems, a ban on all unofficial friendship groups, a review of the policing of our code of conduct rules, and a complete and in-depth look at how we interact with third countries”.

She said she would lead the changes, and that the package would be ready “in the new year”.

The European Parliament President told reporters she had two meetings with representatives of the Qatari government in Brussels.

Replying to a question on having been approached by Qatar or other third countries, Metsola said: “I was invited to go to the World Cup, but I refused because I had concerns about that country. I had meetings with Qatar representatives in Brussels. I received invitations, such as to attend the World Cup or to address issues in the Parliament, which I turned down.”

‘IT HAS BEEN A DIFFICULT WEEK IN BRUSSELS’

Shocked yet vigilant was the tone Roberta Metsola tried to strike Thursday addressing EU leaders Thursday as the institution she leads descends into scandal.

“There will always be some for whom a bag of cash is always worth the risk,” the European Parliament president conceded just days after police released literal photos of bags of cash — a suitcase, a briefcase and even a paper bag — in a widening corruption probe ensnaring the EU.

Allegations are swirling that Qatar and Morocco may have paid their way into influencing the Parliament’s work, raising questions about what files might have been tainted. Belgium’s intelligence service worked closely with other European countries for more than a year to uncover the graft scandal now rocking the European Parliament, the justice ministry said.

Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from World Cup host Qatar in a bid to influence European Union policymaking in one of the biggest scandals to hit the 27-nation bloc.

“The information that we have received from the Belgian authorities indicates that there are serious suspicions of people linked to autocratic governments, trading in influence in a manner that we suspect is intended to subdue our processes,” Metsola said, speaking to EU leaders at their summit in Brussels.

The probe has left a prominent MEP, Eva Kaili, in jail — nabbed in a sting that produced several arrests.

Metsola vowed that while there will always be some bad actors, they must be met with strict punishments.

“It is essential that these people understand that they will get caught. That there will be consequences. That our services work and that they will face the full extent of the law,” she said. “That is the rule of law. That is how we respond and rebuild trust.”

The Parliament leader did not, however, specify what those “consequences” would be for future truants.

Speaking to European Council, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola focused on the way forward for the EU on competitiveness, energy, fighting inflation and helping Ukraine.

In her remarks to the December European Council, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola focused on rebuilding trust and working together to lead the European Union forward, especially in the fields of competitiveness, energy, fighting inflation and supporting Ukraine.



Specifically, she said the following:



On Schengen:



“It was so disappointing to see that last week, Council again dashed the hopes of millions of Europeans by choosing to delay, yet again, the accession of Romania and Bulgaria. Like the Schengen Member States, they bear full responsibility for the security and stability of external Schengen borders without enjoying its benefits. They successfully passed their Schengen evaluation processes more than 11 years ago. There is historic momentum to fix this – if we do this, now.”



“We are a Union with a proud history of tearing down walls and of bringing people together. We can do that again, if we have the courage to take political decisions that are the stamp of our generation to the construction of Europe.”



On growth, competitiveness and trade with the US:



“To address the socio-economic fall out of war in Ukraine, we need to return to growth and focus on Europe’s competitiveness and our role as a global player.”



“My hope is that trade disputes can be avoided and that the protectionist US ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ act will instead provide a platform for further US-EU leadership in climate action, energy security and for cooperation on the definition of common standards. Fighting climate change should be done together and not at the expense of each other’s industrial base.”



“The EU should try to gain a competitive edge globally by sticking to its democratic values and pursuing its climate agenda. We should continue to insist on the fact that our way can work.”



“The EU should avoid the slippery slope of who reaches the bottom of the protectionist race first.”



On investments and the Single Market:



“We must speed up public investment in Europe, to serve as a bridge for real European solutions in the medium-term. But we need to have a level-playing field in the Single Market and globally. Our Green Deal must be a growth strategy.”



On energy:



“Growth will also come from reforming our energy market. We must make it future-proof together. Otherwise we will continue to outbid each other. We will continue to support measures that facilitate gas storage filling for the next winter, and joint purchases of supplies. We must diversify our energy sources.”



“We must put in place a robust regulatory framework for the future. The ongoing revision of the EU Gas regulation will align our rules with trade demand and green hydrogen transmission. The European Parliament must be involved in the revision of our electricity market expected for early next year. The European Parliament has shown that it will act fast when needed, as it did e.g. on RePowerEU plan on which a deal was reached yesterday.”



On inflation and economic governance:



“We must refrain from fiscal policies that fuel inflation and hit the vulnerable hardest. That is not to say, that there is no room for greater flexibility in some areas but it has to be balanced.”



“There is a need to review the EU economic governance framework. A proper and credible framework is necessary for sustainable fiscal policies. I am glad that the Commission is launching a debate with Member States and the European Parliament about this. This must be done in 2023.”



On Ukraine:



“In 2023 we will need to stand ever stronger with Ukraine, that looks to us for political, humanitarian, military, energy and financial support. We cannot allow fatigue to set in – that is what Russia is hoping for. They want to exhaust our systems and our patience. We must show the same resilience that we have asked of Ukrainians.”



“We need to finalise our next round of sanctions and ensure that the loopholes that still exist are closed. Yesterday, we awarded our Sakharov Prize to the people of Ukraine – who were represented by President Zelenskyy. His words convinced us – as if we needed more proof – of the determination of Ukraine’s bravery. I praised the progress Ukraine is making in implementing the European Commission’s seven recommendations for your country’s application for European Union membership. We can and we will keep supporting the people of Ukraine.”

Photo: European Parliament President Roberta Metsola holds a press conference during a European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December 2022. EU leaders met in Brussels on the day to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, energy and economy, security and defense issues as well as the EU’s southern neighborhood and external relations. EU

