An aerial view of the Plaza Manzanillo yacht club affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Plaza Manzanillo yacht club, one of the principal tourist spots in the entire Mexico, was partially destroyed by the Hurrican Otis on 25 October 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/David Guzman

