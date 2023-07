Reading Time: < 1 minute

Locals and tourists ride boats on the River Nile, in the Upper Egypt city of Aswan, Egypt.

Aswan, a highly renowned touristic destination, 400km from the Sudanese borders has welcomed Sudanese fleeing the conflict, as tourists business continues as usual.

ViaEPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

