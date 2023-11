Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view of the Big Red dune in the Simpson desert near Birdsville, Queensland, Australia.

The tiny outback town, situated on the edge of the Simpson Desert, about 1,600km west of Brisbane, is home to around 100 people but swells to approximately 6,000 during the annual Birdsville Races weekend.

Via EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

