EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Budapest, Hungary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the Szechenyi Thermal Bath and Swimming Pool (L), the Budapest Grand Circus (back) and the Biodome, the central facility of Pannon Park, the large-scale enlargement of the Budapest Zoo (R) from the gondola of a fixed hot air balloon called ‘Ballon Lookout Tower’ on the day of its presentation in the City Park in Budapest, Hungary.

The Ballon Lookout Tower located on the site of a former beer tent on Mimoza Hill in the City Park opened to the public from 01 May. In windless weather conditions the Ballon Lookout Tower rises up to a height of 150 meters with up to 30 passengers over the age of six. It reaches its maximum height in about five minutes, spends the same time in the air, and also returns to the ground in another five minutes.

Via EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh