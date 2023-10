Reading Time: < 1 minute

General view of the Cali Botanical Garden, in Cali, Colombia.

The Cali Botanical Garden opened its doors to the public in August to provide the city with a unique space for ‘enjoyment and reconnection with nature’, in a privileged enclave, the tropical dry forest, one of the most endangered ecosystems in Colombia.

Via EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

