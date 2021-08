EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Ruedesheim, Germany A river tanker ship on river Rhein near the city of Ruedesheim on Rhine river, Germany, passing hil...

EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Flaesch, Switzerland A flock of sheep crosses alpine terrain under the 'Falknis' peak (2562 meters above sea level), in...

U.S. completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it had completed the withdrawal of ...

France winds down crisis support for companies France will rein in its crisis support measures for companies from the end of September and tai...

Denmark sees quicker economic recovery from COVID-19 impact Denmark's government on Monday raised its economic growth forecast for this year and trimmed it...

Euro zone August sentiment eases, selling price view at record high Euro zone economic sentiment eased more than expected in August from a record high in July, hi...

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital ...

Rescue operations underway in Louisiana as Ida death toll expected to rise NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nearly all of Louisiana lost electrical power on Monday after one o...

OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged, sources say OPEC+ is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged when the group meets on Wednesday a...