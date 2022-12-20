EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Harbin, China

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Harbin is the capital of Heilongjiang province.

Also called “the Ice City”, Harbin is one of the most popular destinations for winter tours, hosting the world’s biggest ice and snow festival. Harbin Ice and Snow international festival is also the longest snow festival in the world. Nearly all the ice for the festival is cut from the Songhua River in Harbin.

Photo: EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Zheng Tao

