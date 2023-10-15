EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Hatay, Turkey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by artist Saype shows an aerial view taken with a drone of a giant biodegradable landart between damaged buildings in the earthquake-hit city of Hatay,Turkey.

The landart painting by Saype is part of the ‘Beyond Walls project’ created using natural pigments made out of charcoal and chalk.

The global project aims to link more than 30 cities over the world to promote the message of togetherness.

More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 and 20 February 2023.

Photo:EPA-EFE/Saype

