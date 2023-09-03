EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Once you're here...
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Lake Velence, HungaryCde29th August 2023In this picture taken by a drone, rowboats are moored on the shore of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. Photo: EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Boston, Massachusetts, USACde27th August 2023A shell team of four and coxswain row along the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Temperatures in Boston reached a high of 85F (30C), while many portions of the Uni...
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Gangneung, South KoreaCde24th August 2023An aerial view of red beach parasols as people enjoy at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/YONHAP