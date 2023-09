Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view taken with a drone shows Guzelce aqueduct on the partially droughty Alibeykoy dam in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the Istanbul Municipality data, the occupancy rate of Istanbul’s dams has decreased to 31,87 percent due to drought.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

