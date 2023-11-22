EPA's Eye in The Sky, Photo Story

EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Jiayuguan, Gansu Province, China

221 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view taken with a drone shows the far west end or the beginning of the Great Wall of China. Dunhuang City was a significant hub on the ancient Silk Road, facilitating trade and cultural interactions between China, Central Asia, and the Western regions.

The western region of Gansu has a rich history of being home to many World Heritage Sites.

Jiayuguan Pass marks the far west end or the beginning of the Great Wall of China, located in the city of Jiayuguan in the Gansu province of Northern China. Known as the ‘First and Greatest Pass Under Heaven’, it was first built in 1372 as the world’s first and largest military defense complex.

It is considered the impregnable gate of western China and is one of the most important passes of the Great Wall of China. In 2014, the pass was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Via EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

