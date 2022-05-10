EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Karkamis, Turkey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view of people attending the opening ceremony of the ‘Third Garden’ art installation by Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, on the Turkey-Syria border at the Karkamis district of Gaziantep, Turkey, .

The ‘Third Garden’ installation was made with Hittite and Roman period stones which were unearthed by Turkish-Italian archaeologists in the excavations of the ancient city of Karkamis.

The installation, resembling the mathematical infinity sign, is 30 meters long and has lemon pine, lavender, taflan and rosemary, planted by the Gaziantep Municipality inside the circles to appeal to the sense of the human being.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN