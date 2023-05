Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view shows the villa (C) of singer and stage performer Tina Turner in Kuesnacht, Switzerland.

Turner died on 24 May at the age of 83 near Zurich, Switzerland, her spokesperson announced in a statement.

The rock star’s real name was Anna Mae Bullock, born on 26 November 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first