Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tourists on a sheet of ice on Lake Morskie Oko in the Tatra Mountains, south Poland. The Tatra National Park warns against entering frozen mountain lakes – due to the positive temperatures prevailing during the day, the ice is very thin and threatens to collapse.

Via EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

