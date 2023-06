Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photo taken with a drone shows a landart painting representing a trashed plastic bottle near the shoreline of Lake Geneva in the Parc Louis-Bourget, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Painted by landartist Guillaume Legros, known by his artist’s name ‘Saype’, using a mixture of chalk, charcoal, milk protein and water, the artwork reflects on littering which often affects lakeside parcs during the summer months as crowds gather to enjoy the warm weather.

Photo: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

