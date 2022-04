Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view taken with a drone shows a skating rink of the decommissioned Malmi airport in Helsinki, Finland.

In early February, the City of Helsinki announced that Malmi’s former airport will become an ‘area open to all city dwellers’.

Users in the area, which features a Nordic skating track among other things, will be able to walk, run, cycle, skate and ski, fly a kite and play ball.

Via EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT