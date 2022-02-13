EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Michigan Street Bridge, Wisconsin, USA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial photo made with a drone shows ice formations under the Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

According to The Great Lakes Integrates Science and Assessments team, the US Great Lakes waters are warming at a greater rate than regional atmospheric temperatures and the loss of winter ice is a major factor. Profound impacts from the loss of ice cover a range from increased severity of lake-effect precipitation, lake stratification, plankton production, and fish egg protection, among others.

Via EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY