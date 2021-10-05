EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Mirny, Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of one of Russia’s biggest kimberlite pipes, Mir (Peace), near the town of Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia.

The mine was discovered in 1955 and is operated today by the Russian diamond mining company ALROSA.

The pipe is more than 525 meters deep (ranking 4th in the world), has a diameter of 1,200m and is one of the largest excavated holes in the world.

Open-pit mining at the pipe began in 1957 and was discontinued in 2001. Since 2009, it has been active as an underground diamond mine.

ALROSA operates 12 kimberlite pipes and 16 alluvial deposits in the country’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk region and employs some 37,000 people at its facilities.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY