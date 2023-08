Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view of a residential area in Mumbai, India.

India’s population will outstrip China’s population to become the most populous country in the world, as estimated by the State of the World Population report of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Via EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

