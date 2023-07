Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken with a drone shows people sunbathing at a beach near Nafplio amid a heat wave, Greece.

The heatwave codenamed ‘Kleon’, which has been affecting Greece over the past four days has led to temperatures of 42, 43 and even 44 degrees Celsius, according to weather stations of the National Observatory of Athens and meteo.gr.

Photo: EPA-EFE/BOUGIOTIS EVANGELOS

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group