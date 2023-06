Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view taken with a drone shows a family enjoying bathing in the river Meuse to cool off, as temperature reach 30 degrees in Namur, Belgium.

In Wallonia, the 2023 bathing season is open from 15 May to 30 September, however swimming in the Meuse River is prohibited.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first