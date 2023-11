Reading Time: < 1 minute

A general view of the Okavango Delta, Botswana.

In a study published in the ‘Nature’ journal in 2019, scientists claim that the first Homo sapiens sapiens maternal lineage emerged roughly 200 thousand years ago in an area south of the Zambezi river basin which includes northern Botswana and parts of Namibia to the west and Zimbabwe to the east.

Via EPA-EFE/GERNOT HENSEL

