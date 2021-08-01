EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Parainen archipelago, Finland

A view of the Parainen archipelago in Finland.
Finland’s archipelago has more than 180,000 islands running along much of the coastline, making the region an island-hopper’s dream.
The sizes vary from larger populated islands to very small ones ? some accessible by road and others by a ferry or a boat.
The Archipelago Trail (‘Saariston Rengastie’ in Finnish), a 250 kilometer route with ferry connections, is very popular for cycling and almost all ferries can be used for free.
Via EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT