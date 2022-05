Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial picture taken with a drone that shows a general view of ‘PARCUR’ park, in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Government of Mexico City opened the Urban Culture Park ‘PARCUR’, a space of more than 20,000 square meters in the emblematic Bosque de Chapultepec to practice sports such as parkour and skateboarding, as well as graffiti and rap.

Via EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez