An aerial photo made with a drone shows snow and ice as the sun sets over frozen lakes in in Round Lake Heights, Illinois, USA . The Upper US was in the grasp of a cold weather system with temperatures range from -4 to 11 degrees F (-20 to -11.66 C) when the photo was taken in the last week of January.

Photo – EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY