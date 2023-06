Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Navy sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci , built in 1931 as a training ship for the training of officer cadets, overlooks hundreds of sailing boats as they crowd the Gulf of Trieste at the start of the 54th edition of the traditional ‘Autumn Cup – Barcolana’ regatta in Trieste, Italy, that was held on the 09 October 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

