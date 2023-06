Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sailing ship ‘Dar Mlodziezy’ leaves the Pomeranian Quay in Gdynia, Poland, on Monday 29 May 2023.

The ship left on an almost six-month voyage, during which it will cover about 12,500 nautical miles.

Among other things, it will take part in The Tall Ships Races regatta and cross the equator, thus commemorating the 100th anniversary of the crossing of the longest parallel by the first ship under the Polish flag – the ‘Lwow’ sailing ship.

Via EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

