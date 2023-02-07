EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Transylvania, Romania 7th February 20236th February 20231 Min Read HomeNewsEuropeEurope - CentralRomaniaEPA’s Eye In The Sky: Transylvania, Romania Reading Time: < 1 minute A picture taken with a drone shows a blanket of snow covers an amphitheatre-like open air community structure in AitonTransylvania, Romania. Photo: EPA-EFE/GABOR KISS Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... RomaniaTransylvania Once you're here... Photo story: Grand opening of 2023 Venice Carnival Cde5th February 2023 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Ochagavia, Spain Cde5th February 2023 Photo Story: The Kew Gardens Orchid Festival 2023 Cde4th February 2023 Photo Story: Former President Bill Clinton back at the White House Cde3rd February 2023 Photo Story: Migrants’ boat with eight bodies docks in Lampedusa Cde3rd February 2023 Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say Cde2nd February 2023 Photo Story: Cold weather in northern Spain Cde1st February 2023 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Fujian Province, China Cde31st January 2023 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Nittedal, Norway Cde29th January 2023