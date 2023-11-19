EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Veszprem, Hungary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken by a drone shows a general view of Veszprem, western Hungary.

Veszprem is a holder of the 2023 European Capital of Culture along with Timisoara in Romania, and Elefsina in Greece.

Contary to the standard practice of organising events as a sole host city, Veszprem has invited some 120 municipalities in the northern Balaton region to join the ECoC VEB 2023 project to showcase centuries-old traditions, cultural diversity, gastronomy, and the natural beauty of the region.

Established in the 9th Century AD, the city is located 15 kilometers north of Lake Balaton with a current population of approximately 60 thousand. Beside functioning as a national hub of university level education and the Catholic church, Veszprem was honoured with UNESCO’s City of Music title in 2019.

Via EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group