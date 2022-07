Reading Time: < 1 minute

A picture taken with a drone shows a giant biodegradable landart painting entitled ‘Vers l’equilibre’ (lit. Towards balance, in French) by French-Swiss artist Saype near the summit of the Grand Chamossaire mountain, above the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland.

Extending over an area of 2,500 square meters, this fresco was created in July using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.

Via EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD