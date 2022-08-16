EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Walzin Castle, Dinant, Belgium

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view of the Walzin Castle overlooking the Lesse river, near Dinant, southern Belgium.

The Lesse is a popular river for kayaking and canoeing in the Walloon region of Belgium.

Due to drought affecting the waterways in the region, the descent of the river by kayak has been closed this summer.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) of Belgium, the country has been the victim of extremely high temperatures in July 2022, the driest since 1885, as high pressure located over central Europe ensured stable and dry weather over the region.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET