An aerial view of the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, southern Poland.

The Wawel Royal Castle is a castle residency located in central Kraków and the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the world. Built at the behest of King Casimir III the Great.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski

