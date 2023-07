Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors attend the inauguration of the installation ‘Leadership’ by Cuban artist Roberto Fabelo, in Zaragoza, northern Spain.

‘Leadership’ is composed of 21 large rhinoceros’ sculptures, of which one of them in red as a leader is looking in one direction while the rest of the herd in different colours looks in the opposite direction.

Via EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

