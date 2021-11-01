Erdogan returns to Turkey from G20 instead of flying to Glasgow summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANKARA, Nov 1 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan flew back to Turkey early on Monday, state-owned Anadolu agency reported, instead of travelling to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The Turkish presidency gave no reason for Erdogan’s unscheduled return but one official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been protocol issues over the president’s planned attendance at the meeting.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler)

Photo – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a press conference at the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI