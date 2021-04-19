Eriksen earns Serie A leaders Inter point at Napoli

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) -Christian Eriksen’s first league goal of the season earned Inter Milan a 1-1 draw at Napoli on Sunday, moving the league leaders nine points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

In a thrilling first half, Inter hit the woodwork twice but found themselves behind as goalkeeper Samir Handanovic diverted what appeared to be a comfortable low cross into his own net nine minutes before the break.

Inter, chasing a 12th successive league win, stepped it up a gear in the second half, with Dane Eriksen arrowing a fine strike into the net in the 55th minute.

Inter’s Christian Eriksen (front R) scores the 1-1 equalizer during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Inter Milan at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, 18 April 2021. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli hit the crossbar and thought they had won a late penalty only for VAR to overturn the decision, as Inter hung on to move on to 75 points from 31 games, nine clear of second-placed AC Milan.

“On other occasions we would have lost the game, we would have fallen after that goal we conceded,” Inter coach Antonio Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“Instead the team reacted, they are there, they know their means and never lose their way. We faced a complete Napoli, a team that I considered among the best equipped to win the Scudetto.

