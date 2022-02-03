Eriksen joins Brentford months after Euro 2020 collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen joined Premier League club Brentford after passing a medical, seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.

Eriksen, who collapsed during the game against Finland in Copenhagen and was given life-saving CPR treatment in front of shocked fans and team mates, has signed for Brentford as a free agent for the rest of the season.

“I’m happy to announce I’ve signed for Brentford and can’t wait to get started and hopefully see you all very soon,” Eriksen said in a video post.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan player is now fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

Eriksen, 29, has not played a competitive match since his collapse, although he has been training with his former club Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.

Inter Milan terminated his contract in December because the ICD device is not permitted in Serie A.

Eriksen played 26 games for Inter as they won the Italian top-flight title in 2021 for the first time in 11 years.

via Reuters