Eriksen says he feels OK, expresses appreciation towards fans for support

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen posted his first photo since the terrible episode which last Saturday saw him collapse on the ground after a cardiac arrest during a EURO2020 match against Finland.

Eriksen, 29, turned to Instagram, where he expressed gratitude for the support he has received and said he was “fine” but would remain in hospital to go through “some examinations”.

The message was posted alongside an image of Eriksen smiling and providing a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in Copenhagen.