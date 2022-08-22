Estonian PM Kallas speaks up in support of Finnish colleague Marin after dancing video leak

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has spoken up in support of her Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, as the latter faces a backlash over a leaked video in which she was dancing with friends, at a private party.

“We are all human and I really like to dance,” Kallas said, adding that opportunities to do so were, for her, all to few and far between, Postimees reports.

Meanwhile sociologist and Tartu city councillor Eveliis Padar (SDE) noted that Kallas would have been likely to have received similar treatment if she had been filmed in such circumstances, adding that this would also be to the critics’ shame.

She said: “If something similar were to happen in Estonia, naturally there would be those among the political opposition, ‘useful idiots’ and traditionalist ‘fake puritans’, who would try to score points there.”

The fact that the video went viral plays into Russian security services’ hands, it has been argued, while communications expert Ilmar Raag told Postimees that the Kremlin may be behind its propagation online.

The video was taken on a smartphone at a private party in an apartment, raising questions of how it came to be leaked in the first place.

Critics have questioned the prime minister’s actions in the light of the current security and energy crises.

Other videos of the prime minister dancing, including one in somewhat of a clinch with a male Finnish popstar, have since emerged, though whether the use of cocaine is verbally referenced in the private party video is not clear.

Marin submitted to a drugs test Friday, the results of which should be made known soon.

The Finnish prime minister also faced criticism last December after having spent the evening at a nightclub, leaving her official work phone behind. This meant she missed a Covid close-contact notification at the time it was sent.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (L) and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (R) during a plenary session of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brdo pri Kranju, in Kranj, Slovenia, 06 October 2021. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK

