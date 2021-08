Reading Time: < 1 minute

A major software upgrade on Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, was activated on Thursday, a move seen as stabilizing transaction fees on the network and subsequently reducing the supply of the ether token.

Ether was already lower on the day going into the technical adjustment and was last down 4.4% at $2,601.73.

